Sunday's consecration of Oak Grove a community event

A homecoming that has been more than 100 years in the making will take place Sunday at historic Oak Grove Cemetery, where Rabbi Rachael Bregman will honor the faith and foresight of some of Temple Beth Tefilloh’s original congregants.
The consecration of the newly-rediscovered Jewish section of Oak Grove Cemetery takes place at 1 p.m. All are invited to attend, and a reception will follow immediately afterward at the cemetery, 1500 Mansfield St.
“We want everyone to come out because this is about celebrating our community as a whole,” Bregman said.
Among those buried in this special section of the cemetery are Abraham Borchardt, Benjamin Hirsch and Henry Weschsler, all founding members of Temple Beth Teffiloh, which has stood at 1326 Egmont St. since 1880. The year before, three other men representing the emerging Jewish community in Brunswick petitioned the city council to request a section of Oak Grove be set aside where traditional customs of their faith could be observed.
The city councilmen — surely Christians all — and the city’s committee on cemeteries approved the request without holdups, according to a Jan. 22, 1879, item in the Brunswick Advertiser. While the presence of these Jewish graves within the cemetery were no secret, their true significance only recently came to light.
Brunswick City Clerk Naomi Atkinson discovered the news clipping at City Hall while researching the 181-year-old cemetery along with Robert M. Gindhart III, president of the Board of Directors of the Oak Grove Cemetery Society. Gindhart and board members were researching the cemetery records as part of an ongoing effort to seek National Historic Site recognition for Oak Grove.
The discovery of a section within Oak Grove set aside for a specific group greatly enhances the cemetery’s ability to attain this important recognition from the National Register of Historic Places, Gindhart said. Oak Grove was established in Brunswick in 1838.
“It adds to the relevance of Oak Grove,” Gindhart said. “Even though Oak Grove is 181 years old, it is still relevant. It was fortunate that we came across this information while doing research for historic recognition.”
Rabbi Rachael and members of Temple Beth Tefilloh are feeling grateful about the discovery as well. Sunday’s ceremony allows them to welcome these founding members back into the fold. By their actions in going to the city’s leaders so long ago, it apparently was something they had counted on all along.
The ease with which their request was obliged also speaks to a lasting tradition of tolerance and love within the community, she said.
“We often think about history as being linear, as a one-time occurrence that doesn’t come around again,” Bregman said. “But here we see history circle around and allow us to visit the past in the now. Revisiting this moment in our history allows us the opportunity to celebrate the longstanding, extraordinary relationships of the all diverse segments within our one community.”
The Oak Grove Cemetery Society is hosting the event in conjunction with Temple Beth Tefilloh.
“If you love history, please join us,” Gindhart said. “This is a community event for all who are interested in our community’s history, and it is a special time for Oak Grove Cemetery.”