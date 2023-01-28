High school students from five counties will gather on Feb. 1 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel for the first ever Jekyll Island Hospitality Career Summit.

The event, held with the support of the Georgia Department of Education, is designed to give more than 100 students who have been taking courses for hospitality industry jobs an opportunity to experience a variety of careers in a fun and engaging format, said Wally Orrel, executive director of the Jekyll Island Hospitality Association.

More from this section