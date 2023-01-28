High school students from five counties will gather on Feb. 1 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel for the first ever Jekyll Island Hospitality Career Summit.
The event, held with the support of the Georgia Department of Education, is designed to give more than 100 students who have been taking courses for hospitality industry jobs an opportunity to experience a variety of careers in a fun and engaging format, said Wally Orrel, executive director of the Jekyll Island Hospitality Association.
Participants are from high schools in Glynn, McIntosh, Brantley, Camden and Wayne counties.
Students from the different schools will be broken into smaller groups where they will see scenarios that could be experienced at the front desk of hotels and business operations. They may hear a complaint about a room in one of the scenarios, for example, and will be tasked with finding the best solution.
“It’s them trying to solve problems,” Orrel said. “It’s intended to be a learning experience.”
It’s also a way to show students the different opportunities available in the hospitality industry.
Orrel said the event is a group effort with the state and local businesses.
The event starts at 9 a.m. with introductions, keynote speakers and expectations for the day during the first hour.
After a short break, participants will be broken into smaller groups to participate in different activities throughout the morning.
While the service industry in the Golden Isles continues to struggle with staffing, Orrel said these students are preparing for jobs that will be available four or five years from now. There is also an opportunity for participants to get summer jobs in the hospitality industry and learn more about possible careers.
“They have work programs for the students,” he said. “The intent is to show there are opportunities in the hospitality industry for future years.”