Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island is back in full swing this summer, and the park expects to see large crowds return this year.
Summer Waves is a popular summer attraction on the island. It offers rides down a lazy river, high-speed water slides, a splash zone and other water attractions. Last summer, 130,000 visitors came to the park.
“Visitors shouldn’t miss Man O’ War, the largest and fastest slide at the park,” said Kathryn Hearn, marketing communications manager for the Jekyll Island Authority. “The slide opened last summer and features two tube slides, and two body slides. Shark Tooth Cove is perfect for small children and features a smaller pool, slides and seating that allows you to watch your kids while they play.”
New features at the park this year include oversized cabanas near the Splash Zone and a new group cabana that can hold up to 150 guests.
The Splash Zone Plus Cabanas can fit eight people and feature lounge seating, a mini-fridge with water and a charging station.
“They are the perfect place to stay cool while enjoying a day with friends and family at the water park,” Hearn said.
The new group cabana is intended for events like a family reunion or birthday party.
Larry’s Giant Subs offers a lunch option for visitors as well.
Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and to reserve a cabana, Hearn said.
“Arrive early for the most comfortable experience within the park, and consider weekdays to avoid the crowds,” she said.
Also be prepared for some sun, Hearn added.
“It’s always important to protect your skin from the sun and bring sun protection with you,” she said. “Take precautions against heat-related illnesses and also be sure to drink plenty of water and cool off regularly when visiting the water park.”
Admission costs $25 per person Monday through Thursday and $28 Friday through Sunday and on holidays. An annual pass costs $80 per person.