Summer Waves on Jekyll Island reopens to the public at 11 a.m. today to celebrate its 35th season.
For its opening day, the water park will reveal its latest updates and offer special activities for visitors including pictures with Dolly the Dolphin. The first 500 people to enter the park will also receive special treats such as branded cookies and temporary tattoos.
“The Summer Waves team has been diligently working to get everything ready for the 35th season,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for Jekyll Island Authority.
The water park hopes to attract visitors today with the grand opening of its newest attraction, Man O’ War. As the largest and fastest attraction at the park, this tentacle-like water ride includes two chute slides and two body slides to create an intense competition for people to enjoy.
Hawkins said the Man O’ War’s four slides allow for it to accommodate approximately 700 riders per hour, and it takes less than 14 seconds for riders to make it down the slides. She explained that this helps to create shorter lines and a more positive experience for riders.
Other updates to the park include an expansion of the Splash Zone along with a new section of cabanas called the Splash Cabanas. Due to their high demand, this new cabana section gives families their own private space and includes amenities such as ceiling fans, coolers and lounge chairs.
“Summer Waves’ main goal is to provide positive experiences for families and offer something for all ages and family members,” Hawkins said. “We are excited to be opening today and get the season up and running.”
Summer Waves will be open on weekends until Memorial Day and then daily through the rest of the summer season.