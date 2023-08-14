A new space at Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island will improve the experience for guests who experience sensory overload by providing a place for respite.
Summer Waves debuted a “sensory room” inside the park this summer. The room will serve any guest with sensory processing disorders and make Summer Waves more inclusive to all visiting families.
“The sensory room is designed for people who may get overstimulated,” said Steve Sharpe, general manager of Summer Waves. “That’s typically related to autism, but not always.”
The room is open to those who may need temporary relief from the excitement of the water park, he said.
The Jekyll Island Authority constructed a building at the park to house the sensory room, and Larry’s Giant Subs in Summer Waves sponsored the purchase of items for the room.
“It’s cool, and there’s dimmable lighting,” Sharpe said. “It’s very quiet. It’s pretty nice. It’s a nice atmosphere for somebody to collect themselves, and it’s just very soothing.”
Summer Waves staff used input from the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville when designing the space.
“When I went in and scheduled a meeting with Wolfson and we talked about it, I could tell by their reaction they were pretty astonished that we would even consider doing something like that,” Sharpe said. “I could tell that we were doing the right thing. It was pretty emotional.”
Few water parks offer this feature, he said, although more are beginning to.
“It’s becoming more prevalent now,” Sharpe said. “”Some of the bigger water parks are doing it.”
Summer Waves has had a busy summer, Sharpe said. The park typically sees 110,000 to 130,000 guests each year.
The sensory room has received positive feedback so far from guests.
Families sometimes choose not to travel if a family member has certain physical or sensory limitations, Sharpe said. But he and the Summer Waves staff try to make the park as welcoming as possible.
“When somebody has an episode of overstimulation, sometimes it (is not) very pretty,” he said. “I certainly felt like I didn’t want to subject those folks to the scrutiny of other people who don’t know what’s going on and don’t understand it.”
He hopes the sensory room will also raise awareness about the needs some families have.
“To me, it really doesn’t have to be used to serve its purpose,” Sharpe said. “People are asking questions. They’re getting educated. They’re understanding … If one person uses it and it changes their day, it’s worth it to me.”
Summer Waves has taken other steps in past years to better accommodate visitors with special needs, including the installation of a chairlift to help those with physical handicaps enter the lazy river.
“We want everybody to come out and have a good time,” Sharpe said.
The sensory room is located centrally in the park, across from the entrance to the Frantic Atlantic. To access the room, guests can visit the adjacent lifeguard hut and speak with the aquatics staff.