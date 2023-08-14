A new space at Summer Waves Water Park on Jekyll Island will improve the experience for guests who experience sensory overload by providing a place for respite.

Summer Waves debuted a “sensory room” inside the park this summer. The room will serve any guest with sensory processing disorders and make Summer Waves more inclusive to all visiting families.

