Summer school in Glynn County Schools will look different this year but will be available to students in need of the additional support.
Summer school for elementary and middle school students is slated for July 13 through July 24.
Both high schools are offering summer school through virtual programs which began June 1 and will last through June 26.
Each site will serve no more than 100 students, and precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent for Glynn County Schools, told school board members at a recent work session that summer school will serve as a dry run for what regular school will look like when the new academic year begins. Glynn County Schools closed due to the pandemic March 16 and remained closed to students throughout the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
“Right now, the potential game plan is for students to eat breakfast and lunch in the classrooms, and that way children are not moving in masses together, congregating in one big area,” Lewis said. “But things are subject to change. We’re looking at bussing transportation — what exactly does that look like? We don’t’ know. But we’ll follow the rules as they come.”
Schools have been asked to send their list of names of students in need of summer school by June 12.
“We’re inviting our students who have the previous scores that warrant some tutoring as well as deficiency measures that were sent out prior to schools being shut down,” Lewis said.
Summer school sites this year are Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Goodyear Elementary, Altama Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Golden Isles Elementary, Jane Macon Middle School and Needwood Middle School.
There will be 100 students per site.
The summer school budget was reduced this year by only offering the on-site program for two weeks during July, saving the school system money during a time when cuts are being made to address a drop in tax revenue caused by the pandemic.
Superintendent Virgil Cole said some school systems in Georgia have opted not to offer summer school because of the challenges presented by COVID-19.
“I think it’s worth it to try to help our students in some ways catch up as well as work out some things too as we move forward,” he said.
Glynn County Schools received a grant this year to offer its Jumpstart program at two schools. Jumpstart, operated only at one site in past years, offers local incoming kindergarten students who have not attended preschool an opportunity to spend a few weeks over the summer gaining preschool experience.
Lewis said HeadStart, a preschool program operated by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority to children from low-income families, asked to partner this year with the school system, so some HeadStart students may be able to participate in Jumpstart this summer as well.