Summer Lunch Program available in June
Glynn County Schools Nutrition Services Department will this summer offer breakfast and lunch to children ages 18 years and younger through the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, ensuring that low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
The program will begin June 1.
The Summer Feeding Program will host five sites, at Altama Elementary, Brunswick High, Burroughs-Molette Elementary, Satilla Marsh Elementary and Sterling Elementary. Meals will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays throughout the months of June and July, along with menu schedules.
The menus will include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as hot entrées. Meals will be prepared by the Glynn County Schools Nutrition Services Department and delivered to the sites and participating school cafeterias at no cost to children who participate.
— The Brunswick News