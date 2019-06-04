Glynn County Schools’ culinary services department will offer its summer lunch program again this year.
The program will be available June 3 — July 31. No application to participate in the free program is required.
The summer lunch program is federally funded and available at approved sites scattered around the community. It is designed to take the place of the National School Lunch program during summer vacation.
“It’s a really good opportunity to help families who are struggling with their food bill to actually still have their child participate over the summer,” said Dawn Lewis, director of culinary services for Glynn County Schools.
The number of participants in the summer program has remained steady in recent years, Lewis said. Last June, the program served 16,132 breakfasts and 34,340 lunches.
Breakfast and lunch meals are available to children ages 18 and younger, or children over 18 if they are enrolled in a special education program.
Meals are prepared by the school system’s culinary services department. The meals are delivered to the approved sites and to participating school cafeterias.
For more information, please call 267-4100, ext. 1351.
The dates and times that meals will be served differs per site. The full list of sites, dates and times is posted on glynn.k12.ga.us.
Sites this year include Altama Elementary School, Brunswick High School, Brunswick Kids Club, the Brunswick Police Summer Youth Cadet program, Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, CIA Sports, College of Coastal Georgia, the Gathering Place, Gilead Ministry Center, Glyndale Elementary School, Glynn Academy, Glynn Middle School, Golden Isles Elementary School, Golden Isles Gymnastics, Goodyear Elementary School, H Street Recreation, Howard Coffin Park, Jane Macon Middle School, Kids Choice, Morningstar, Needwood Middle School, Pound 4 Pound, Risley Middle School, Sterling Elementary School, the YEDC and the YMCA.