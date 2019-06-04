Glynn County Schools’ culinary services department will offer its summer lunch program again this year.

The program will be available June 3 — July 31. No application to participate in the free program is required.

The summer lunch program is federally funded and available at approved sites scattered around the community. It is designed to take the place of the National School Lunch program during summer vacation.

“It’s a really good opportunity to help families who are struggling with their food bill to actually still have their child participate over the summer,” said Dawn Lewis, director of culinary services for Glynn County Schools.

The number of participants in the summer program has remained steady in recent years, Lewis said. Last June, the program served 16,132 breakfasts and 34,340 lunches.

Breakfast and lunch meals are available to children ages 18 and younger, or children over 18 if they are enrolled in a special education program.

Meals are prepared by the school system’s culinary services department. The meals are delivered to the approved sites and to participating school cafeterias.

For more information, please call 267-4100, ext. 1351.

The dates and times that meals will be served differs per site. The full list of sites, dates and times is posted on glynn.k12.ga.us.

Sites this year include Altama Elementary School, Brunswick High School, Brunswick Kids Club, the Brunswick Police Summer Youth Cadet program, Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, CIA Sports, College of Coastal Georgia, the Gathering Place, Gilead Ministry Center, Glyndale Elementary School, Glynn Academy, Glynn Middle School, Golden Isles Elementary School, Golden Isles Gymnastics, Goodyear Elementary School, H Street Recreation, Howard Coffin Park, Jane Macon Middle School, Kids Choice, Morningstar, Needwood Middle School, Pound 4 Pound, Risley Middle School, Sterling Elementary School, the YEDC and the YMCA.

More from this section

Aerial artist continues to pursue passion

Aerial artist continues to pursue passion

Susan Murphy has always loved movement. She began to seriously pursue dance in college while attending Emory University in Atlanta. The Darien resident later decided to enroll in a modern dance master’s degree program at Mills College in Oakland, Calif.

GEC/CSC accuse Sea Island of not abiding by the rules

GEC/CSC accuse Sea Island of not abiding by the rules

Following its motion to dismiss May 9, Sea Island Acquisition filed a motion May 20 to stay discovery in the federal lawsuit brought by Glynn Environmental Coalition and Center for a Sustainable Coast regarding the filling of 0.49 acres of wetlands next to the Inn at Sea Island. However, the…

Burning cigarette likely culprit of Brunswick motel fire

Burning cigarette likely culprit of Brunswick motel fire

A burning cigarette tossed in dry mulch at the corner of the building is the likely culprit of a fire Saturday afternoon that caused extensive damage to the Microtel Inn and Suites, 146 Gateway Center Blvd. off Golden Isles Parkway, according to Glynn County Fire Department Division Chief We…