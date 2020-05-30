Parents, now is a good time to have a serious talk with your teens.
No, not that talk. The one about the crucial importance of responsible, safe driving habits.
The nation has entered the period identified by the AAA auto club as the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers, said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.
This grim moniker refers to the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day — summertime, when teen drivers are spending more time on the roadways.
Nationally, these three months account for more than 30 percent of deaths involving teen drivers each year.
Between 2008 and 2018, teen related vehicle crashes caused 8,300 deaths nationally, according to AAA. Newly licensed and still gaining experience, for each mile driven those between 16 and 17 years old are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a fatal crash, according to AAA.
The Glynn County Police Department is all too aware of this hazardous summertime trend, Lt. Eric Naugle said. From May through September of 2019, police responded to 162 crashes involving drivers between the ages of 16 and 19, said Naugle, commander of the department’s traffic unit. The crashes resulted in 57 injuries and two fatalities, he said.
The causes for these crashes are predictable enough. Many are the result of bad driving habits that carry over into adulthood for many drivers: impaired driving, texting and driving, excessive speeds, following vehicles too closely and not wearing seat belts, Naugle said.
According to a AAA study, 72 percent of drivers between 16 and 18 years of age admitted to committing the following within a 30-day period: driving 10 mph over the speed limit (47 percent); driving 15 mph over the speed limit (40 percent); texting (35 percent) while driving; running a red light (32 percent); driving aggressively (31 percent); driving drowsy (25 percent) and driving without a seat belt (17 percent).
Naugle has some simple advice for parents ready to have that talk with their teens. “Essentially, I’d say, ‘Life is just starting — don’t end it by being foolish,’” he said. “Don’t use that cellular phone while driving. Kids need to keep their eyes on the road. Don’t follow too closely — two seconds is too close. Don’t speed. Buckle up. And don’t get in the car with a driver who’s been consuming alcohol or drugs.”
Added Jenkins: “Parents remain the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel. It is never too soon to educate teens on the dangers of distracted driving, speeding and the impairing effects of alcohol and marijuana.”