Buddy Sullivan’s highly lauded history lectures on Coastal Georgia and the Golden Isles are like fingerprints: no two are alike.
Perhaps the most knowledgeable authority on the people, places and things that occupied these shores before us, Sullivan always manages to deliver his annual six-week lecture series with a new twist on old stories and a fresh approach to time-tested local lore.
Folks can catch the latest edition beginning next month at the St. Simons Lighthouse Museum, where Sullivan will present the 27th installation of the program, “An Overview of Coastal Georgia History.”
The series takes place from Jan. 11 to Feb. 15 in the halls of the A.W. Jones Heritage Center at the lighthouse, 610 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. The program consists of six two-hour lectures every Tuesday during that time frame.
Cost to attend is $65 for members of the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and $110 for all others. Folks can register at coastalgeorgiahistory.org. For more information, call 912-638-4666.
A Darien native, Sullivan has authored more than 30 books on Coastal Georgia history, including “Sapelo: People and Place on a Georgia Sea Island” and “Early Days on the Georgia Tidewaters.” From history nerds to the simply curious, Sullivan’s history talks have gained widespread acclamation over the years with everyone from coastal natives to northern newcomers and seasonal snowbirds.
Sullivan’s series encompasses the native American presence on the coast, the Spanish missionaries of the 17th century, the succeeding British colonization, the antebellum era, the post Civil War timber boom and into the 20th century. It covers from St. Marys to Savannah, with a focus on St. Simons and Jekyll islands, Brunswick and the Golden Isles in general.
Fresh off his first-ever two-part lecture series on Brunswick earlier this year, Sullivan said he plans to incorporate more in-depth information on the city’s founding into this year’s program.
“There will probably be a little more focus on the Golden Isles and Brunswick,” Sullivan said. “Of course, there will be a lot of time devoted to the rich history of St. Simons Island and on Jekyll as well.”
Sullivan’s easygoing storytelling style and his knowledge and love of the subject have kept folks coming back since he presented the first lectures series at the lighthouse back in 1995.
“It’s a passion,” Sullivan said. “I grew up around all this, and at an early age I was made aware of the unique and precious ecology, the history and the people who made this region so special. I got marsh mud between my toes at an early age, let’s put it that way.”