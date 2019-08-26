Subcontractors, vendors sought for project
The company responsible for the Brunswick Commons project is soliciting bids for subcontractors and vendors.
Work on the seven-acre site near the old fairgrounds includes four three-story buildings and a one-story building. In all, 84 apartment sites are planned for the project.
Mathew Hill, Brunswick’s downtown development authority director, said the tax credit project will provide affordable housing.
Minority owned businesses and businesses operated by low-income residents of Glynn County are encouraged to submit bids.
Business owners who believe their qualify as a Section 3, or MBE, WBE, BDE business is asked to email Info@nsconstructs.com.
— The Brunswick News