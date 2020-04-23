The site of the closed St. Marys Airport will be the temporary home for as many as 30,000 Subaru vehicles beginning in early May.
The company reached the agreement with the city of St. Marys to store vehicles at the airport site due to the large influx of vehicles at ports across the nation.
The vehicles are expected to begin arriving at the site in early May, said Robert Horton, interim city manager.
Horton said the city has signed agreement with officials on Colonel’s Island to pay the city $95,000 to store vehicles on the site.