Sub base break-in trial to reprise pretrial arguments

As the days tick down to the trial of the seven anti-nuclear protestors who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in April, opposing counsel are gearing up for jury selection and other pretrial maneuvers. Saturday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed its voir dire questions — what it wants to know from and about prospective jurors in order to aid in the jury selection process.
If the motions and notices filed by the defense are of any indication, arguments made at hours-length before the court in several pretrial hearings are going to get a second run. The first run proved unsuccessful, as both U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro and U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled against their claims of selective prosecution, duplicitous counts, failure to state an offense and general defense of their actions under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
With some defendants going pro se and others represented by counsel, there is a fair amount of identical filings on behalf of the defendants.
Father Stephen Kelly, in his memorandum in support of notice of intent to raise defenses, states, “Defendants are raising defenses of 1st Amendment, necessity, international law and war crimes. Over the years, some courts have refused to allow defenses similar to some of these being raised. Importantly, none of the prior cases have addressed the issue of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) in any way. Indeed, many were decided before RFRA was even enacted. None of these cases should reflect in any way at all on the RFRA defenses raised by defendants.
“In terms of those cases which have addressed defenses raised in this case, in addition to the specific arguments defendants raise to support each defense, defendants believe these prior adverse decisions are no longer appropriate and should not apply to the matter for several reasons.”
Among the reasons cited were allegations that President Donald Trump is trigger-happy as it pertains to nuclear weapons, and that what would be called a “political solution” — the defendants working through Congress to achieve their goals — is impossible because of Capitol Hill gridlock.
In further arguments that failed to find a receptive audience with the judges, the defendants argue the United States is committing a war crime as defined by American and international law simply by possessing nuclear weapons.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is trying to prohibit the defendants from using the necessity, or justification defense, unless each defendant can meet the four prongs, which it cites in a motion as, “(1) that [he] was under unlawful and present, imminent, and impending threat of death or serious bodily injury; (2) that [he] did not negligently or recklessly place himself in a situation where he would be forced to engage in criminal conduct; (3) that [he] had no reasonable legal alternative to violating the law; and (4) that there was a direct causal relationship between the criminal action and the avoidance of the threatened harm.”
Meanwhile, the defendants argue in their notice of intent to raise this defense that they “sincerely believe that (they were) faced with a choice of evils and (they) chose the lesser of the two evils,” the “(defendants) sincerely believed and acted reasonably to prevent imminent harm,” the “(defendants) reasonably believed that (their) action could have an impact on the harm (they) wished to avoid,” and “(defendants) reasonably believed that there were no other legal alternatives to violating the law.”
The court has yet to rule on the numerous outstanding motions. Jury selection is scheduled for the morning of Oct. 21.