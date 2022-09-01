A study by a University of Georgia professor is raising concerns about potential impacts a proposed mining project near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge could have on the world-famous swamp.

C. Rhett Jackson, a professor of water resources at the university, concluded “the water under Trail Ridge will drop as a consequence” of mining near the swamp. Trail Ridge is a geological formation that is believed to retain the water in the Okefenokee.

