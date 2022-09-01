A study by a University of Georgia professor is raising concerns about potential impacts a proposed mining project near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge could have on the world-famous swamp.
C. Rhett Jackson, a professor of water resources at the university, concluded “the water under Trail Ridge will drop as a consequence” of mining near the swamp. Trail Ridge is a geological formation that is believed to retain the water in the Okefenokee.
“Accordingly, the mine can be expected to make the swamp drier in dry periods and also to make dry periods last longer,” Jackson said in his report. “Drought frequency and severity, along with fire risk, would increase.”
Alabama-based Twin Pines Minerals has been seeking a permit to mine near the swamp since 2019. The proposal has generated strong opposition from the environmental community and some elected officials.
He predicted the mine will generate more wastewater than can be handled under the company’s proposed zero-discharge design. That water would end up in tributaries to the St. Marys River.
“Similar mineral sands mining projects in the area have failed to achieve zero discharge and have had to discharge to local water bodies,” he said. “It is almost a certainty that the Twin Pines project will have to discharge to St Marys tributaries.”
Jackson also predicted the dredging and filling of more than 320 acres of isolated wetlands will have “little to no potential for successful restoration” and will damage the greater Okefenokee ecosystem. Mining will also diminish the value of the swamp as a night sky attraction for stargazing.
The biggest risk, however, is the possible impacts of lowering water levels in the Okefenokee.
Rena Ann Peck, executive director of the Georgia River Network, said the study supports what opponents to the mining project have said for years.
“This assessment provides scientific evidence for denying the mining permit applications on Okefenokee’s Trail Ridge,” she said.