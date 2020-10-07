A new study predicts a proposed spaceport in Camden County would create a tourism boom for people interested in watching rocket launches.
The study by the Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research at Georgia Southern University estimates a single launch could attract as many as 4,000 to 5,000 visitors to the area.
The study also estimates 38 to 45 new jobs connected to tourism and hospitality would be supported long-term by the project.
“Building Spaceport Camden could bolster additional spending in the area’s hospitality industry throughout Camden County and the Southeast Georgia region,” said Benjamin McKay, assistant director for the Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research. “The potential per-launch benefit to total employee compensation could reach $1.1 million, with sizeable increases in the total goods and services used in the region and total business sales.”
The spaceport could increase the gross regional product by as much as $1.8 million and increase total business sales by as much as $3.6 million per launch.
Plans are to have as many as 12 launches a year from the site if the Federal Aviation Administration grants Camden County a permit to operate a spaceport.
“Overall, the potential economic impact linked to the prospective amount of visitors coming to Spaceport Camden is substantial,” the study said.
The proposed spaceport has the support of retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert S. Dickman, former commander of the 45th Space Wing, former director of the Eastern Range at Cape Canaveral and a Camden County resident.
“Having overseen the Eastern Range for the United States Air Force and been involved with commercial space for the past decade, I can attest to the growing launch demand in the commercial space sector,” Dickman said. “Spaceport Camden is an ideal location for the safe launch of the small satellites and rockets that are rapidly becoming the most important segment of this new market.”
Georgia Southern University previously estimated that Spaceport Camden would generate more than $22 million in annual economic activity, in addition to the more than $9 million in economic activity that will be generated from construction in the first 15 months of operations.
However, this previous study did not research the impact of Spaceport Camden on tourism and hospitality.
“Small-lift launch vehicle launches mean big business for our hotels and restaurants,” said Camden County Administrator and Spaceport Camden project lead Steve Howard. “Many hospitality businesses have been suffering as a result of COVID-19. This report shows that a launch from Spaceport Camden can revitalize Camden’s tourism industry and ignite our recovery.”
Despite the study’s positive outlook, Steve Weinkle, a vocal critic of the proposed spaceport, said the study is “100 percent speculative and unverifiable.”
“Shame on Camden’s government for perpetuating such lunacy,” he said. “I’m sure Holiday Inn will start an expansion right away.”
Kevin Lang, an Athens lawyer and property owner on Little Cumberland Island, also expressed dismay over the study.
“It is incredibly misleading in that launches of small rockets are not tourist events,” Lang said. “Second, you can’t launch even small rockets over people and their homes, so any hype around actual launch is incredibly dishonest. The FAA keeps reminding the Camden County commissioners that the regulatory requirements for launch are much more stringent than the requirements for a site operator’s license. The question is why the commissioners keep ignoring these warnings from FAA.”