There was a time about a dozen years ago when few people knew about Brunswick’s Signature city squares.
The squares hadn’t been maintained and looked more like mowed, vacant lots than inviting places to sit on a bench under a shade tree enjoying the weather or gathering with friends.
The city is now in the midst of restoring the 14 squares one by one.
Some people are apparently unaware of the intent and purpose of the squares, especially ones that haven’t been renovated yet.
There have been numerous citizen complaints about encroachment issues at some of the smaller squares, including motorists using them for shortcuts and to park. There have also been property owners on adjacent lots who have taken liberties by trying to extend their fence line as much as four feet onto city property.
One possible solution is to bring in barriers like railroad ties to prevent vehicles from driving on the squares once clear property lines have been determined.
City Commissioner Julie Martin, who has helped spearhead the ongoing renovation of the city squares, said an ongoing survey of all the city squares will help establish their exact boundaries. The surveys of each square awaiting renovations will also help determine how they will be landscaped and the other improvements needed.
Martin said the squares are “incredible assets we’ve been hiding all the time.”
One challenge with the renovations is some of the larger squares have four quadrants, each requiring individual attention.
“We’re moving as fast as we get money,” Martin said.
Funding for improvements comes from grants, SPLOST revenue and private donations. Volunteers are used for the landscaping and other work.
“Our arrangement is we raise money with a lot of partnerships,” Martin said. “It’s worked well.”