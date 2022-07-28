Camden County has not abandoned intentions to establish a tract for a spaceport even though the deal to purchase the launch site has been canceled by the property owner, Union Carbide.

The county released the results of a study Tuesday that says there is “no credible fire risk to Cumberland Island” from a rocket launched from the Union Carbide site.

