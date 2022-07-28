Camden County has not abandoned intentions to establish a tract for a spaceport even though the deal to purchase the launch site has been canceled by the property owner, Union Carbide.
The county released the results of a study Tuesday that says there is “no credible fire risk to Cumberland Island” from a rocket launched from the Union Carbide site.
The launch and risk/safety analysis was conducted by ARCTOS, a company created in 2019 by a group of military and NASA consultants. The company on its website describes itself as a “leading provider of full life cycle system support to defense, space and intelligence markets.”
The study concludes there is “no scenario for the vehicles being examined in which a mid-air explosion would create a fireball large enough or last long enough to expose the residents or vegetation of Cumberland Island to a secondary ground fire hazard on the island.”
Island residents and the National Park Service have expressed concerns about potential fires caused by failed rockets.
The Federal Aviation Administration approved a site operator’s license earlier this year to allow for the construction of a commercial space launch site and offer the site to commercial operators for liquid-fueled, small-lift orbital and suborbital launch vehicles. But that license was contingent upon the county closing on the deal with Union Carbide.
The company withdrew from an agreement to sell a 4,000-acre tract to Camden County last week. Union Carbide cited a referendum in March where 72% of Camden County voters who showed up to the polls said they didn’t want any more county funds invested in the spaceport project after more than $11 million had already been spent.
The ARCTOS study concluded “the overall risk for fire to Cumberland Island from a failed rocket launch was found to be so low as to not be credible.”
Camden County Commission Chairman Gary Blount said the study “conclusively proves that these fears are unfounded” for a catastrophic fire from a failed launch.
“In fact, ARCTOS concludes that probably of a fire from debris impact on Cumberland Island is orders of magnitude below the natural risk of fire on the island,” Blount said. “From the very beginning of this project, opponents have proposed a variety of Chicken Little scenarios that have been thoroughly debunked by actual science. This study should put an end to any further discussion of fire risk on Cumberland Island.”
Kevin Lang, an Athens lawyer whose family owns land on Little Cumberland Island, questioned the study’s credibility and independence.
“It is the finest example of garbage in – garbage out that I have seen so far from Spaceport Camden … and that is really saying something,” Lang said.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime spaceport critic, disagreed with the study’s conclusions, adding anyone can hire a consultant to create a study with the results they want. He also questioned the motivation in releasing the report, which he said was completed in May.
“He is obviously reading from a script,” Weinkle said of Blount’s statement. “The report actually throws the entire Environmental Impact Statement and FAA Record of Decision into doubt. We spent millions on the EIS, and yet another consultant was needed to get a suitable answer for the fire risk? Absurd. What’s changed, and what’s the truth?”
Weinkle believes the county released the report now in an attempt to persuade Union Carbide to reconsider the land deal if the Georgia Supreme Court rules in favor of Camden County’s legal challenge to the validity of the March special election that prevents the county from closing on the land deal. That decision is expected in August.
But even if voters had chosen to allow the county to close on the land deal, Weinkle said it would not have been done because a landfill on the Union Carbide site has not been separated from the rest of the tract.
“They could not have closed because they haven’t met the terms of the contract,” he said. “The problem is they can’t let go. Camden County thinks the added risk of the spaceport is worth it. They’re trying to convince us it’s OK.”