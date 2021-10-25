A recent study that analyzed market demand on Jekyll Island indicated that residential development will be the best use of an undeveloped oceanfront property
The study aimed to determine the best way to develop the 6.9-acre property that once housed the Buccaneer Hotel, one of the last remaining pieces of developable land on the island. The property sits adjacent to the Days Inn and Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn on Jekyll.
RCLCO, a real estate market research and data analytics firm, conducted the analysis.
“We understood from the outset that this was obviously a very special and unique location, a special site, as well as a special location on Jekyll Island, being a state park subject to restrictions on development sensitive to environmental and ecological concerns and capacity considerations,” said Karl Pischke, vice president of RCLCO, during a presentation last week to the board of the Jekyll Island Authority.
The research sought to evaluate and determine market feasibility and potential for residential or hospitality uses for the site.
The property lease was purchased in 2015 by LNW Hospitality, which then donated a portion of the land back to the JIA. The land was divided into two parcels, one of which is now the site of the Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn that opened in June.
Of the second parcel, roughly 2.8 acres was donated to JIA by LNWA for conservation.
The new lease required LNWA to conduct a marketing analysis related to the permitted use of the premises.
“This is a very unique parcel, and I just want everybody to know … we are absolutely committed and devoted to developing this parcel and making it as special for Jekyll Island as Jekyll Island is in of itself,” said Dave Curtis, managing director of LNW Hospitality.
The property sits about a half mile from the Beach Village shopping center.
“Given this proximity to the economic hub of the island, we recognized at the outset of this analysis that any future development here would be quite important and that it would have the opportunity to provide additional support to the retail and businesses on the island and would have a lasting impact on the community,” Pischke said.
The study found that there’s a strong demand for new homes on the island, and that demand will likely continue.
Demand for new hotel development is impacted by the recent opening of the Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn.
“The delivery of the 209 rooms at the Marriott Courtyard and Residence Inn is likely to eat into a lot of this growth in hotel demand at least for the near term, which results in not enough market support at this time, at least over the coming years, for a new hotel product,” Pischke said. “So with this in mind, it was really a key finding of our research that market demand particularly in the near term is likely to be strongest for a residential product.”
From a capacity standpoint, he said new residential units are typically developed at a significantly lower density than hotels.
“So residential homes, even if a sizable portion of those homes end up being used as rentals or vacation rentals, it’s still likely to produce less overall churn of people...compared to additional hotel units at much higher density and intensity,” Pischke said.