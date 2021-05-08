Michelle Sligh envisions a Hollywood-like studio in Glynn County that will help meet the demand for movie makers in Georgia.
Sligh, executive director for New Hope Studios, believes the 1,091-acre New Hope Plantation that was rezoned this week will make the Golden Isles a destination for movie makers. And she’s not alone.
Producer Autumn Bailey Ford toured the site Thursday and gave it rave reviews.
“I think it’s going to be amazing,” she said. “It’s wide open and you can do anything there. I think the film industry will be very excited about it.”
Ford is CEO of Autumn Bailey Entertainment LLC in Atlanta, director/producer at Triple Horse Studios and director of panels with the Peachtree Village International Film Festival.
Ford said she is considering a couple of projects for the site, including what she described as a “hard thriller.”
Sligh said construction of three 90,000-square-foot buildings that will serve a variety of purposes, including sound and storage, could begin this summer. But it won’t take construction of those buildings to film at the location.
“We will be film ready as soon as the zoning is finalized,” Sligh said. “We can break ground at any point within the next few months.”
The project includes three 90,000-square-foot buildings, an estimated 500 town homes on 32.61 acres, a pond, walking trails and a private water tower and water treatment plant on site.
Conservation of the property will be a priority as it is developed, she said.
“We are making sure that we carefully enhance the property and then bring in a revenue stream that is financially beneficial to the community but also has a low impact on the community and the environment, and a film studio fits this criterion,” she said. “Our very first project on the property has been tending to the 1,800 live oak trees that had been neglected. In doing so, we’ve revealed a stunning live oak canopy full of century-old trees. We plan on having the trees tagged with the state.”
The project is considered will have a big impact on the economy.
“Our site is a prime site for filmmaking because it is secluded, quiet, and large,” Sligh said. “Once we have our zoning finalized, we will be film-ready. We already have the infrastructure needed to accommodate a film project of any size.”
New Hope Plantation is remembered by many area residents as the site where eight people were murdered in a mobile home Aug. 29, 2009. Guy Heinze Jr. was found guilty of the killings and sentenced to life in prison in October 2013.