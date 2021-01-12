A pile of Christmas trees steadily grew outside Home Depot Saturday in Brunswick.
When a vehicle arrived with yet another tree to be recycled in the annual Bring One for the Chipper campaign, five high school students were quick to greet the driver and offer to remove the tree from his truck bed. He didn’t even have to step out of the vehicle into the cold.
Members of the Golden Isles chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) participated this past weekend in their first service project of 2021. Students volunteered throughout the morning at the Bring One for the Chipper event, hosted by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful on the last day of a two-week effort to encourage residents to recycle their Christmas trees.
“We think it’s a good service project for them because they can come out and help the public properly dispose of their Christmas trees,” said Amy Stalvey, one of the chapter’s advisors and an agriculture education teacher at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy. “And we’re also helping the environment because we’re handing out dogwood seedlings to those that want them.”
The student volunteers unloaded trees from vehicles and stacked them neatly for the wood chipper.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful annually hosts the Bring One for the Chipper Christmas tree recycling campaign.
“Trees chipped at the Chipper event will be used as mulch in Glynn County public spaces, and trees collected during the two-week campaign will be turned into biofuel,” said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB’s executive director.
Last year, 967 Christmas trees were recycled through the campaign.
“This year our goal was 1,000 trees, and we’ll see if we reached that goal once all of the numbers are in,” King-Badyna said.
The service project is one of several FFA students have taken part in this school year. Last semester, the FFA chapter cleaned up litter at Overlook Park and collected fleece blankets to donate to the county animal shelter.
They also participated in virtual competitions, due to pandemic limitations, and are preparing now for several more events.
Competitions and projects with FFA have provided students with some normalcy amid the school year’s unpredictability because of the pandemic.
“It kind of makes it more normal because we can’t really do anything with this corona stuff,” said Emilee Daniels, a 10th grade FFA member.
Stalvey said she’s glad to see the students help the community and spend time together in person.
“They’re just getting some fellowship with each other that they wouldn’t be able to do inside the classroom,” she said.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, as well as the community, benefits from the student service, King-Badyna said.
“As a volunteer-based nonprofit, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful depends on volunteer efforts to implement community betterment activities, events and initiatives,” she said. “We greatly appreciate the Golden Isles FFA, Marshes of Glynn Girl Scouts and local Boy Scouts for their volunteer efforts at the Chipper event.”