Much of this year has felt like an uphill trudge, and as the end of 2020 comes into sight, some are putting in extra effort to make the holiday season a little more special.
Katie Diestel, a senior at Glynn Academy, is among those who are trying to spread some holiday cheer. Hoping to brighten a school day for her fellow students, Diestel had the idea for Glynn Academy’s first outdoor holiday bazaar, hosted last week for the entire student body.
Diestel, a senior representative on the student council, led a school-wide effort to invite every organization to set up booths and activities on campus for students to enjoy.
“Everyone was sent the idea, and they were allowed to take it where they wanted to take it, whether they wanted to do a game or if they’d rather raise money for something or just whatever,” Diestel said.
Many student groups chose to raise money for organizations in the community. The National Honor Society members set up a booth where students could create cards for residents in local assisted living centers.
“Unfortunately this year they’re not getting a lot of visitors because of COVID, and just in general people don’t really visit them,” said honor society member and GA senior Blake Callaway. “So we’re going to try to brighten up their day and make these Christmas cards for them.”
The holiday bazaar, Callaway said, was a great way to bring students together for fun and a good cause at the end of a tough semester.
That was the whole idea, Diestel said.
“We just saw a need for Christmas cheer and joy around the holiday season,” she said. “And we thought that this would be a great way to raise money for different charities and just bring the student body together during this year.”
GA students didn’t disappoint when asked to get creative and come up with their own unique booths and fundraisers, said Helena Hardy, a senior and publicity senator for the student council.
“We’re just really excited that everyone had these creative ideas and everyone’s doing something different,” she said.
Games, food and drink sales, arts and crafts and more were offered by the various student groups.
“It’s just kind of a way to bring Christmas cheer,” Diestel said. “It’s been a hard year.”