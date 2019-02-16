Micah McGraw, a fourth-grade student, has been locked for two weeks in a fierce competition with her cousin Abigail.
The two girls, who both attend Satilla Marsh Elementary, compete every year to raise the most money for the school’s annual Jump Rope for Heart Fundraiser, which brings in donations for the American Heart Association.
Micah and Abigail, along with the entire student body at Satilla Marsh Elementary, raise money by asking friends and family to donate, either online or at the school.
And no matter who ends up raising the most money, everyone wins, Micah said.
“It’s always fun to do it, for the people that have heart problems,” she said.
The school hypes up the students and their families for several weeks prior to the main event, which took place Friday at Satilla Marsh.
Classes took turns in the gym, where they’d come in to find jump ropes laid across the floor. Students took turns jump-roping in short, two-minute bursts. Their parents and teachers took part as well, standing around the gym and cheering them on.
Corey Bosarge, the physical education teacher at Satilla Marsh and organizer of the event, said his classes have focused on jump-rope skills for the past two weeks. But he talks with the students about more than the benefits of cardio.
Bosarge said he makes sure the students understand the important mission of the fundraiser.
“I said, ‘Think abut this. There’s probably nobody in your family … that has not been affected by heart disease,’” he said.
Bosarge has also suffered from heart disease, which he said has affected many others in the school as well.
Money raised by Jump Rope for Heart can make a difference for many families, he said.
“It’s very important, and it saves a lot of lives,” he said. “And I try to get the kids to think about it that way — that they’re helping people and not just raising money. They understand what they’re doing it for.”
All schools in the district had the option to host their own Jump Rope for Heart fundraiser. Satilla Marsh consistently meets its own fundraising goals through the event. The largest amount the school has raised was $22,000 one year.
On Friday morning, the school had already surpassed its $5,000 online fundraising goal, with more money coming in both online and to the front office. Students and their families solicit online donations through email campaigns and social media sharing.
“We are at $8,425 just online,” said Lynn Vicent, a parapro at the school who helped organize the event. “And the front office has been totaling up the stuff that’s coming in today.”
The school aimed to raise $15,000 this year, Bosarge said.
Karen Mumford, the mother of fourth-grade triplets at Satilla Marsh, said the school successfully gets students excited about the fundraiser every year.
“Satilla Marsh makes it a lot of fun, to get them all involved,” she said.
Music played through the gym’s speakers throughout the event, keeping the energy up as students jumped for a good cause.
Micah had raised $865 so far Friday morning. She said she has a cousin, Abigail’s brother, who suffers from heart problems, so the fundraiser is personal for her family.
“The more money that we get is better,” she said.