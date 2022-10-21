Students honored as REACH Scholars

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.
REACH, or Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, is a need-based mentorship and scholarship program designed to promote academic success and create higher education opportunities for academically promising students.
Glynn County Schools has participated in the program since 2017. Each scholar will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon their high school graduation.
This year’s scholars are Fortune Hicks of Glynn Middle School, Waseem Murray of Jane Macon Middle School, Ri’Auna Ruff of Needwood Middle School and TyTeanna Cantrell of Risley Middle School.
The students were honored during a signing ceremony attended by their families, school counselors, principals and other community supporters.
Each signed a commitment form while their parents stood behind them. Their parents also signed forms promising to support their children.
“Not only is the student committing to the scholarship and all that it entails, but the parent is also committing to the scholarship,” said Tracylya Green, assistant superintendent of Glynn County Schools.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce came on board this year to raise money to ensure four local students could participate in the program.
“This definitely is possible because the chamber stepped up and got behind the REACH scholarship program,” Green said.
To be a REACH Scholar, each student must commit to graduate from high school and enroll in a HOPE-eligible post-secondary institution. They also must meet other academic success standards to maintain their commitment.
“The contract that you are about to sign requires that you maintain an overall 2.5 HOP- calculated GPA throughout high school, have good attendance, have good behavior and remain drug and crime free,” Green said.
Other requirements include meeting twice a month with a mentor, meeting regularly with an academic coach, attending REACH events and more.