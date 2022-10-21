Students honored as REACH Scholars

REACH Scholars
Four local students and their families signed commitments for the REACH Scholarship program.

 Lauren McDonald/The Brunswick News

Four Glynn County middle school students recently committed to maintain academic excellence through high school as distinguished REACH Scholars.

REACH, or Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, is a need-based mentorship and scholarship program designed to promote academic success and create higher education opportunities for academically promising students.

