Many of us are blessed enough to take luxuries for granted every day.
Comforts like hot showers, clean clothes and healthy meals can be harder to come by, though, for many in Glynn County. The homeless population in this area faces daily struggles that others can hardly fathom.
Through the kindness of many in this community, though, the homeless are offered help.
A third-grade class at Oglethorpe Point Elementary School on St. Simons Island made it a priority to find a way to aid the local homeless. The students recently wrote letters to several national corporations as well as friends and family here at home, asking for donations for The Well, a day shelter run by FaithWorks ministry that serves the homeless in downtown Brunswick.
The North Face, a company based in California, responded with a box of new, heavy-duty coats to give to the local homeless.
“They’re very warm, incredible jackets,” bragged Melissa Stroud, a FaithWorks employee, holding up one of the jackets. “… They’ve never been worn once. They have the tags on them.”
Stroud visited the students at Oglethorpe Point Elementary recently to thank them for their kind work.
The class, taught by Breanna Young, takes part in what the school calls “compassion projects” throughout the year. The community service projects teach students about the importance of kindness, Young said.
During her visit with the class, Stroud also explained to the students how The Well got started in Brunswick and how the shelter operates daily.
“Before we had The Well, we asked the people that we worked with who are homeless what they really need, what would make their life better and easier,” Stroud said. “Several of the things that they mentioned was they have nowhere to wash their clothes, and they have nowhere to take a shower, and they actually really don’t have any place to go to the bathroom.”
Rev. Wright Culpepper, the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Brunswick, is the executive director of FaithWorks. He opened The Well to improve the lives of the homeless in Brunswick, Stroud said.
The Well opens daily at 7 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m. Many at The Well will walk to the Salvation Army for dinner and will sleep in the night shelter there, Stroud said.
About 350 homeless individuals live in Glynn County, Stroud said, based on the yearly count done by several local organizations.
“That means they either live on the street, they live in a car, they live on a friend’s couch,” Stroud told the class. “It’s somebody that doesn’t have a permanent address.”
The students also had the chance to ask Stroud their questions about the local homeless shelter. Are there any mothers in the shelter, one student asked.
“Yeah, oh yeah, we have a lot of moms and children actually who live in cars, so they’ll come to The Well,” Stroud said. “… We do our best to get them in safe housing.”
The Well tries to offer a helping hand to people who are in rough situations, Stroud said.
“If you’ve been homeless for a long time, it’s hard to see your way out of it,” she said. “So that’s kind of why we’re there. We’re kind of their cheerleaders.”
The class’s donation of coats will make a difference in many lives, Stroud said.
“One of the things we always need, especially in the winter, are jackets, socks, underwear, gloves, things like that, because they are outside a good bit of the time,” she said.
The compassion projects at Oglethorpe Point Elementary began a few years ago, Young said, when a group of teachers showed support for a student diagnosed with cancer by shaving their heads.
“It has kind of just been embedded in since then, and my No. 1 rule in my class is be kind, always,” she said. “So any opportunity for my kids to do stuff like this, we do.”
Stroud applauded the students’ ability to get a company located so far from Glynn County to make a donation helping local citizens.
“It really is quite a feat, because you know we pay people at FaithWorks to write letters to corporations for money and items, and sometimes we don’t get anything,” Stroud said.
“Just ask us,” Young joked.
