There is a small class at Brunswick High that got to taste and smell their success while literally stopping to smell the roses.
In the waning days of the school year, the developmentally disabled students in the ACCESS class visited their garden at the Glynn Family Gardening Club to pick some of their produce and cut some of their flourishing roses.
Working in a 40-foot-by-40-foot plot the club donated lease free, the 10 students from 16 through 21 planted zuchinni, yellow squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, broccoli and greens among other things, teacher Josh Parker said. They plant, they weed and experience seeing their plants mature, bloom and produce fruit, he said.
They have learned that some things grow in winter and others in summer, and they’ve eaten some of their produce in ways that most wouldn’t experience at home including kale chips from the curly leaves they grew.
The students have also learned to share since doubling their garden plot and increasing their crops. They take some home to their families but have shared with others in the school community.
The school year doesn’t line up, however, with their spring crops. William Conley got the honor of picking the first almost ripe tomato but there were a number of green ones left growing on the vines.
The vegetables don’t go to waste. A few of the students go to the garden with their families during the summer to harvest. They take some home but also donate to the needy through food banks and churches, Parker said.
Perhaps the one crop they are most eager to share are the roses.
In the past they took roses to a teacher who had foot surgery, students take them home to mothers on birthdays and sometimes they just serve as day brighteners for those who need them.
After recently cutting an arm-load of roses, they planned to give some to their bus driver to take home to his wife who had just had surgery.
Parker and two other instructors, Mary Gibbs and Patricia Davis, aren’t the only ones teaching. Parker said the students are happy when other gardeners come by with suggestions and to talk about their own methods. They also enjoy watching the gardens around theirs go through seasonal changes, Parker said.
“The time at the garden has not only been a learning experience for the students but has also been therapeutic to some of them. They enjoy being able to relax and take in the smells and sights while at the garden,’’ he said.