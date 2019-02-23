Annie Polite kept the Fort Valley State University table busy during Friday’s seventh annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities Fair.
Polite, a Brunswick resident and Fort Valley State alumna, was one of many local HBCU alumni who participated in the fair. HBCU programs from Georgia and around the country sent representatives to the event, at which students were able to learn about HBCU opportunities.
Polite had only positive words about her alma mater, from which she graduated in 1957.
“It is the best HBCU nationwide,” she said. “Not just in the state of Georgia, but the nation.”
The fair, held in Glynn Academy’s gym, also brought in students from Brunswick High School, McIntosh County Academy and the Job Corps Center. Eighth-graders also had the opportunity to attend.
“It gives students that maybe aren’t able to attend open houses or go and visit schools the opportunities to talk to people that are alumni or students at the school, to get more information and give them some type of encouragement for college,” said Zuri Patrick, a Glynn Academy junior who attended the fair.
Walter Chambers, an admissions representative from Fort Valley State University, manned the university’s table, where Polite continuously led students. He attended the fair, he said, to inform students about the opportunities Fort Valley State University offers.
“We’re big on getting students from the state of Georgia to come to our university,” Chambers said. “… We actually have a lot of opportunities for different students.”
The university will admit students with as low as 2.2 GPAs, he said, to make sure higher education remains accessible to as many students as possible. And significant scholarship opportunities exist for students with high GPAs and test scores, he said.
“We want to offer opportunities for everyone to shine and go to college and get an education,” Chambers said.
Polite said she hopes to see all students in Glynn County pursue education opportunities that will lead to successful careers.
The HBCU fair gave students a chance to become more aware of the options that exist, she said.
“This is such a great opportunity for them now to learn about the various colleges and the various experiences they can have once they leave here,” she said.
Polite said she felt encouraged by the high turnout at the fair and the interest students showed in the HBCU opportunities.
“The kids will really benefit from all that they are learning while they’re here,” Polite said.