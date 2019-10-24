Glynn County Schools participated Wednesday in a National Bullying Prevention Month campaign aimed at raising awareness of bully prevention.
Teachers, staff and students across the school system donned orange for Unity Day, to send a strong message against bullying.
The campaign aims to spark discussions that offer information and education about how everyone can prevent bullying, as well as to inspire people to be kind and inclusive.
Other goals include promoting dialogue between educators, parents and students and ultimately creating a bully-free community.
National Bullying Prevention Month is a nationwide campaign founded in 2006 by PACERS’s National Bullying Prevention Center. It has become a worldwide effort held during the month of October, with a call to action to end bullying.
Schools took part in creative activities and offered resources that provided numerous benefits, said Sentra Haywood, director of student services for Glynn County Schools.
“We want to inspire everyone to unite in kindness, acceptance and inclusion, but also promote open and honest dialogue between educators, parents and students on their roles in addressing and preventing bullying,” said Haywood, in a statement.
Schools that took part in Unity Day celebrations encouraged students and families to sign pledge forms against bullying and to wear orange to send a message of support, hope and unity.
“We will wear and share orange to color our community and visibly show that we believe that no child should ever experience bullying,” Haywood said. “It is our hope that we will continue to provide opportunities such as these that will empower and inspire students to develop empathy and to also build leadership.”
