Employees at the Pinova plant in Brunswick are now greeted at work each day by a newly painted mural created by a group of Brunswick High School students.

The mural is part of a makeover at the staff entrance, where Pinova also recently installed a new basketball court. The walls on either side of the court now feature an audience, painted with diversity and vibrancy in mind by the students.

