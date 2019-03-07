Just one kind conversation or one act of community service can contribute to a much greater good.
Student members of the local chapter of the Future Farmers of America focused on the theme of “just one” during their recent FFA Week, held Feb. 18 to Feb. 22.
The week included team-building challenges and games to help the students express kindness and improve their communication skills. The week ended with a community service project, through which more than 50 students loaded a bus and went out to the marshes beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge, where they spent about four hours cleaning up trash.
“The whole point of FFA Week is to highlight the difference that FFA makes in the students’ lives and in the community,” said Amy Stalvey, co-advisor of the Golden Isles FFA chapter.
One day of FFA Week focused solely on being nice to each other, she said.
“We had them make compliments to each other,” she said. “They had to come up with some nice characteristics about each other and share that with the other people and just start a conversation in being nice to one another.”
The marsh cleanup was hosted in conjunction with Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Marsh Madness, a month-long effort to remove trash from the marshes of Glynn County.
“They were nice to provide us with gloves and trash bags to utilize while we were picking up trash,” Stalvey said.
The students picked up a massive amount of trash from underneath the bridge, said Ansley Simpson, a freshman and member of the FFA chapter.
“We got a whole pile of trash bags,” she said.
Simpson also traveled with about 15 other FFA students to Covington this past weekend to a leadership conference. The conference focused on setting goals to be leaders both in the chapter and in the community.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Skye Heyh, a freshman and chapter member. “We sat through sessions and learned how to work better with other people and how to adapt to new environments.”
The FFA chapter takes part in community service projects throughout the year. They volunteer at St. Marks Towers retirement community, and about once a semester they host marsh cleanups.
Bailey McGregor, a junior who has been in the chapter about three years, said she remembers picking up the most trash under the F.J. Torras Causeway the year Hurricane Irma hit the Golden Isles.
The projects not only benefit the students who take part, she said, but the work also improves the community as a whole.
FFA Week provided the students with a time to focus on the ways they can give back, she said.
“It was fun,” McGregor said. “The theme was ‘just one,’ … Just one conversation can help somebody, and with the marsh clean-up, just one act can help your community. It was a really good week.”
