Student struck by bus safety arm
A Brunswick High School student was struck Tuesday by a bus safety arm that had malfunctioned and did not properly retract before the bus driver proceeded on with their route.
The student was struck while walking along Old Jesup Road.
The student was taken to Southeast Georgia Health System to be evaluated and reported being sore but otherwise OK.
All students aboard the bus were not harmed and were transported to another bus and taken home.
The driver involved in the accident took the bus back to the bus yard for inspection.
— The Brunswick News