Chanthony Andrews Jr. is a beacon of hope among staff and residents at The Well, a day shelter for the homeless on Gloucester Street.
Andrews, a freshman at Brunswick High School, is one of The Well’s many supporters and has devoted tremendous amounts of time and energy the last couple of years to making sure the shelter can fulfill its mission to serve the homeless.
Andrews first became familiar with the homeless ministries of the nonprofit FaithWorks when he posted on Facebook seeking recommendations for ways to help the homeless in Glynn County.
“The Well came up a lot,” he said. “The Well and Saved By Grace.”
His interest in helping the community’s homeless population began through his involvement with Glynn County 4H, a group of which he’s been a member for at least five years.
“We’re into service. That’s what we do,” he said.
Since he started doing service work for The Well, Andrews said he’s tried to respond to whatever needs the shelter’s staff and residents may have. He has organized numerous collection drives through Facebook.
“I was able to provide them with laundry detergent, blankets, dryer sheets, soap, razors, shoes, a few books, a few board games,” he said.
In a recent effort called “Socktober,” Andrews collected nearly 1,000 pairs of socks to give to the homeless.
He’s seen the community’s generosity shine through every time he’s hosted a collection drive.
“It shows me the people, the community of Brunswick, how they care about other people who may not be as fortunate as they are,” Andrews said. “And there’s even people who were raised in Brunswick who moved away (who’ve) sent stuff, whether it was a monetary donation or however they were able to help.”
From the very first moment he stepped inside The Well, Andrews began to better understand the significant hardships many face.
“I’ve realized what some people go through and how fortunate I am,” he said.
Andrews stays busy outside of school and with his work for The Well. He’s a student council member at BHS, healthy living ambassador and teen leader for Georgia 4H. He’s also manager of social media accounts for several local businesses and an active member of his church, Shiloh Missionary Baptist.
“I’m proud of him,” said his grandfather, Jesse Jones. “I’m very proud of him. I stand behind him.”
FaithWorks relies on the support of community members like Andrews, said Honey Sparre, director of homeless ministries for FaithWorks.
“FaithWorks receives no federal or state funding so everything we do is off of donations,” she said.
Andrews’ contributions have made a significant difference at The Well, she said.
“It takes a special person to be able to see the needs of others and put that before themselves,” Sparre said.