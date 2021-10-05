A student-led initiative has returned to provide aid this winter to the homeless in Brunswick.
Chanthony Andrews Jr., a member of UGA Extension Glynn County 4-H and a sophomore at Brunswick High School, is relaunching his “Socktober” project this month to collect clothing and other items for homeless individuals in contact with FaithWorks day shelter, The Well, and with Saved By Grace Southeast Georgia.
Andrews first hosted the Socktober drive in 2020, when he collected 408 pairs of women’s socks and 521 pair’s of men’s socks for the two agencies.
“Since this project was so successful and had a huge impact on our local homeless shelters, I’ve decided to do it again this year but with a twist,” Andrews wrote in a letter seeking donations. “This year’s service project will be called ‘Socktober & More.’”
The project will be active throughout October and will end Nov. 5.
“I’ve chosen to expand ‘Socktober’ this year and have an even greater impact,” Andrews said. “This year we will be collecting socks, basic toiletry needs, water bottles, plastic bags, etc., to help meet the needs of our local homeless shelters.”
Andrews said he will rely on the support of the community and businesses to make the project a success.
“I would be most grateful if you would consider providing a financial contribution or assist us by donating necessary supplies to help our local homeless shelters as they serve our community through the COVID-19 pandemic,” he wrote in the letter.
“Your support is critical to the completion and success of this project, and I will gladly keep you updated regarding our progress.”
Those wishing to support “Socktober & More” can email Andrews at chanthony112@gmail.com or contact local 4-H agent Donna Stewart at 912-554-7577 or donnast@uga.edu.
Andrews is collecting men and women’s socks, deodorant, shampoo, razors, reusable laundry bags, blankets, shaving cream, soap, gift cards, sleeping bags, laundry detergent, fabric softener, dryer sheets, lotion, reusable water bottles, cleaning supplies, towels, reading glasses, bicycle locks and non-perishable food items.