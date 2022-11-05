IMG-3129.jpg

Nathanial Roper, director of choral and orchestral activities at Glynn Academy, rehearses with the school choir before their Veterans Day concert, which will be Monday at the school's auditorium.

 Provided photo

Community members looking to celebrate Veterans Day and the talents of local young musicians will be able to do so Monday at a concert titled “Homeland,” the first of its kind.

The concert will be a salute to local veterans and will feature numerous patriotic musical performances.

