Student advisory brings books to third-graders

Young students are informed constantly about the importance of reading. Many have parents and teachers who tell them as often as possible that a love for reading will translate into future success.
A group of third-graders in Glynn County Schools also recently heard this message from someone a little closer to them in age.
The Glynn County Student Advisory, a group of middle and high school student leaders who serve as advocates for the student body in Glynn County Schools, led their second Dream Big Book Fair this semester and gave third-grade students at three elementary schools free books to take home.
The book drive coincided with Read Across America week, which celebrates Dr. Seuss’s birthday. The student advisory brought books to Glyndale Elementary on Feb. 28 and to Golden Isles Elementary and Burroughs-Molette Elementary on March 1.
The students collected more than 2,000 books last year and had enough leftover that they did not have to collect any additional books this year.
“The students loved it,” said Shaheim Johnson, a junior at Brunswick High and director of the student advisory, which formed last year. “They were so excited to get books and everything, so we wanted to keep that going, and again this year it was very successful. They were excited to get books, and the principals loved it.”
The student advisory targeted third-graders for the book drive because those students take the Georgia Milestones exam and are tested on their literacy skills.
“When they get hit by the Georgia Milestones, we know we need to have their Lexile at a certain point range,” Johnson said.
The student advisory formed last school year to make sure student voices are heard by the school system’s leaders. The group has undergone some changes recently and will include more leadership positions next school year.
They’ve seen success this school year, Johnson said, such as playing an important role in the school system launching a StopIt app to address bullying in schools.
Johnson said the student advisory hopes to focus more on leadership development next school year, through training opportunities and more.
“We need to promote leadership within the district office for students as well as voices for our students,” he said. “And I’m seeing a positive impact.”
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 912-265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.