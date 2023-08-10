Storms ripping through Glynn County Tuesday night dumped a quick blast of rain on the area and knocked down trees that caused power outages, some that lasted into Wednesday morning.
A squall line that impacted most of South Georgia erupted locally at around 8:30 p.m. creating conditions reminiscent of a tropical storm, complete with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Winds felled trees on St. Simons Island, Windsor Park and elsewhere that caused property damage. Wind gusts in nearby Nahunta hit a velocity as high as 79 mph, the weather service reported.
A tree in the Vasser Point neighborhood fell onto the front steps of Taylor Adams’ home. He didn’t hear the tree fall but learned about it Wednesday morning when a neighbor called him.
The storm dropped nearly a half-inch of rain as it blew through Glynn County before moving on after knocking out power in places like Fancy Bluff, downtown Brunswick and St. Simons Island.
Dialo Cartwright, area manager for Georgia Power, said around 4,000 customers lost power in Glynn County at the peak of power losses Tuesday. As many as 20,000 customers throughout Coastal Georgia, from Savannah to Kingsland, were without power at one point, Cartwright said.
Some Fancy Bluff residents believe they’re at the end of the line when the power goes out.
Anna and Brent Badis, who live in the residential area in the northeast corner of an area formed by Interstate 95 and U.S. 17, said Wednesday they had suffered through the heat since about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the storm roared through Glynn County.
Georgia Power crews restored power Tuesday night to Satilla Shores, Royal Oaks and the cluster of truck stops, convenience stores and restaurants a short distance away at Exit 29, he said. According to an online Georgia Power outage report, nearly 200 customers in Fancy Bluff still had no power at around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Anna Badis said she and her husband were again bearing the rising heat.
“We’re sitting in our dining room with the windows open and we’re sweating,’’ she said.
The water also went out Tuesday night because the private water provider was without electricity to power pumps.
They used flashlights Wednesday morning so their 10-year-old son could wash up and brush his teeth with bottled water before school.
Recovery will be expensive because they likely lost everything in their refrigerator. A neighbor in her 70s is enduring the same heat and similar losses, Anna Badis said.
The Badises said they were mystified why a Georgia Power truck left the area Tuesday night before power was restored.
The most worrisome thing is that Brent Abis, a disabled Air Force veteran, should not get overheated because of medication he takes.
As they were talking about all the issues at about 11:30 a.m., Anna Badis said suddenly, “Oh my gosh. The power just came back on.”
In the background, her husband wondered how long it would stay on.
Ashley Whittenburg, who also lives in Fancy Bluff, had similar concerns and said the power in there seems to be slow to be turned back on every time it goes out, which is often.
“It seems like it goes out about two to three times per month,” Whittenburg said.
Cartwright said he was looking into those concerns and would contact Whittenburg and visit the area to evaluate and address the situation.