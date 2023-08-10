Storms ripping through Glynn County Tuesday night dumped a quick blast of rain on the area and knocked down trees that caused power outages, some that lasted into Wednesday morning.

A squall line that impacted most of South Georgia erupted locally at around 8:30 p.m. creating conditions reminiscent of a tropical storm, complete with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

