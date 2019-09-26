Buster Byrd and Dennis Carey have been Stripling’s General Store customers for years because of the high quality meats and fresh produce.
But the stores, Perry, Bogart and two in Cordele, aren’t a short drive down the road for residents in the Golden Isles — at least for the time being.
The two businessmen are opening a Stripling’s General Store franchise in Brunswick on U.S. 17 near the causeway leading to St. Simons Island.
“We’ve been familiar with Stripling’s General Stores for a long time,” Byrd said.
It’s likely many visitors to the Golden Isles are already familiar with Stripling’s, which sold some of its products at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. The meats sold at the store are all produced at a USDA plant in Moultrie.
Byrd said he and Carey were interested in a franchise because the four existing stores are all in rural areas, but they have a loyal clientele who go out of their way to shop there. Both men believe their store will earn a similar reputation when it opens. Under ideal circumstances, the store could open next summer by July 4th weekend, but it’s more likely the opening will be around Labor Day weekend.
Byrd said a traffic study showed the location on U.S. 17 will have more vehicles passing by than three of the four existing stores. He expects much of his business to come from local residents and visitors to St. Simons Island.
Byrd said the location near the causeway to St. Simons Island is easy to access and very convenient to enter and exit the parking lot.
“We feel like it’s an opportunity to make one stop on the way to the island,” he said. “It’s a great place to stock up.”
The new store will maintain the same look and character of the existing stores with some additions, Carey said.
Stripling’s Golden Isles, as the new store will be called, will feature an array of specialty items, including southern-based brands and a section dedicated to products from Georgia-grown artisans.
The meat market will take the spotlight, with the butcher case displaying ready-to-serve and semi-ready items, as well as certified black angus beef and all cuts of fresh pork. Within the butcher case shoppers can find a large selection of Stripling’s celebrated sausage, and a wide variety of Stripling’s beef and pork jerkies.
Besides smoked meats, the butcher shop will also showcase a variety of fresh-catch seafood, offering shoppers a taste of the nearby sea. Setting it apart from previous locations, Stripling’s Golden Isles will highlight an impressive variety of fine wines that will pair well with a day at the beach or an at-home dinner.
“It’s going to have a little bit of everything,” Byrd said.
For those traveling through town or heading to the coast, Stripling’s Golden Isles will also serve as a quick and all-inclusive pit stop, with gasoline, ready-made food and more. The hot bar will offer prepared breakfast and lunch offerings daily, in addition to an arrangement of smoked meats and signature sides for take home service.
On-the-go favorites include Stripling’s housemade sausage dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, Brunswick stew, and sausage biscuits, to name a few. A plethora of general groceries, including artisanal cheeses, dips, crackers, preserves, sweets, wine and beer, will also be available for purchase.
Stripling’s will offer ample seating and invites patrons to pull up a rocking chair on the storefront’s porch to rest, relax and enjoy. Finally, spacious bathrooms furnished with ceramic wood plank tiles, custom sinks and large stalls complete the destination as the ultimate pit stop.
“The Brunswick community has a great buzz to it and we believe everyone will really appreciate what we’re bringing to the area,” says Ashley Goss, Hardin’s daughter and marketing officer of Stripling’s. “We’re extremely excited to hit the ground running and look forward to celebrating this milestone with the community.”