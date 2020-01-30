A group of nearly 50 middle school students from Coastal Georgia will have the opportunity Saturday to participate in the first STRING-in! Day at Georgia Southern University.
The day-long event will include a tour of GSU’s Statesboro campus, music instruction workshops and a concert conducted by Steven Elisha, head of the string area and a professor of music at Georgia Southern.
Numerous partners have come together to make this music education opportunity possible.
The Golden Isles Youth Orchestra has partnered with student members of the chapter of the American Strings Teacher Association at Georgia Southern, as well as the college’s orchestra faculty and coastal Georgia’s schools, to offer the inaugural STRING-in! event.
“We are expecting over 50 participants, and this is a collaboration between the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra program, the Richmond Hill middle and high school orchestras and the Georgia Southern college ASTA chapter,” Elisha said.
The middle school students will take part in master classes, workshops and rehearsals. The STRING-in! day will culminate with all musicians on stage for a concert conducted by Elisha.
A group of 11th-grade GIYO musicians have helped with the event’s planning and will travel to Statesboro on Saturday to assist with the campus tour and with the music instruction. Those students include Matthew Pendarvis, Yecenia Martinez-Santiago, Helena Hardy, Kierra King, Kylie Dallas, Jason Cherne, Isabella Antah and Esther Hollingsworth.
“It’s an opportunity for us to just practice being leaders,” Hardy said. “… And it’s also an opportunity for them to get some instruction and to see a college that is an option.”
The GIYO students are also hoping to check off a crucial requirement toward their Fine Arts diploma seal, which is newly offered by Glynn County Schools.
Numerous requirements must be completed before a student can earn the seal. Those include participation in the local youth orchestra, class credits as well as community involvement.
“You really have to almost start as freshmen,” said JoAn Davis, chair of GIYO’s musician development committee. “… We’ve been working on this for two years. We started talking about it when (this group) were freshmen.”
Glynn County Schools announced in November the opportunity for local students to earn the new Fine Arts diploma seal.
The GIYO board members brought the idea for the diploma seal to the school system, said Eaddy Sams, who serves as both a Glynn County Board of Education member and a GIYO board member. Valerie Whitehead, executive director of strategy and innovation for Glynn County Schools, went through the lengthy application process to make the diploma seal option a reality.
Music programs benefit students in numerous ways, Sams said, including in their academics. Research shows that music education improves critical thinking skills tied to science, math and other subject areas.
“For higher education, it sets them apart in the application process for colleges and other schools of music,” Sams said. “To earn this seal, it encompasses more than academic achievement. There are other requirements.”
Davis said the plan is to make the STRING-in! day at Georgia Southern an annual event, and different groups of GIYO juniors will help lead the trips each year.
The “STRING-in!” day will bring many partners together for the benefit of young musicians in local middle schools.
“Georgia Southern’s Department of Music is known for their outreach and for providing excellence in music education, not just on campus but throughout the regional communities,” Elisha said.