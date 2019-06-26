Musicians of all ages and with a wide variety of skill sets are filling the halls of Frederica Academy with the sounds of string instruments this week.
Nearly 60 students, who range in age from fifth to 12th grade, have spent the week at the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra’s June Camp, where they are taught by professional musicians and older, more experienced student musicians. The camp is one of many skills-based programs offered by GIYO and aims to prepare students to potentially pursue opportunities to perform in the youth orchestra.
Campers spend about six hours of the day playing an instrument or receiving instruction. They also have the opportunity to learn how to be an audience member, said Stephenie Powell, co-director of the camp and a former GIYO member.
“We have our staff members performing pieces that they do solo, or in duos or trios, so that they now learn how to sit and be still and quiet as an audience member, but also what hard work and determination can essentially lead to,” Powell said.
The campers take individual lessons, participate in ensemble sections, sectionals and an all-strings orchestra.
GIYO hosts two local camps each summer. The first, the June Camp, is geared toward younger students and focuses on strings skill and technique development, with an emphasis on etiquette.
The second camp, held at College of Coastal Georgia in July, focuses on preparing current members of the youth orchestra for the upcoming season.
“It’s older children,” said JoAnn Davis, chair of GIYO’s musician development committee. “It’s more experienced children. Almost all of their teachers are professional musicians.”
The June Camp changes each year to fit the needs of the GIYO program and provide local student musicians with the instruction needed to advance.
“There’s a sequence, and what we’ve tried to do is get kids to aspire,” Davis said.
GIYO aims to be a feeder program that introduces students to music early and help them develop into student musicians through programs for every age and skill level. Many former members will come back to lead the camps or serve as instructors.
“I like this concept of the circle being unbroken,” Davis said. “I really do.”
The campers will participate in a “Family & Friends” demonstration on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Frederica Academy’s gymnasium. The show is free and open to the community.