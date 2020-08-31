South Coastal Georgia doesn’t boast many Tesla electric car charging sites, and the Golden Isles Strike Zone now plays host to the area’s second and largest supercharger station.
Tesla’s website lists 12 charging locations in Glynn County — five on Jekyll Island, three on the mainland at exit 38 of Interstate 95, three on St. Simons Island and one on Sea Island. In Camden County there are three and in Wayne County one.
With a large parking lot right off the interstate, Strike Zone general manager Michael Brinson said the business has little to lose and a potential new customer base to gain.
“It really remains to be seen,” said Brinson. “We haven’t hard a whole lot of influx, but I think during the holidays when people are traveling more, wanting to stretch their legs, we’ll benefit more.”
The bowling alley’s owner attempted to contact Tesla for the express purpose of having a charging station installed, Brinson said. The company came to them, he said, when the representative was investigating the possibility of installing a charging station at Sam’s Club on the other side of the interstate from the Strike Zone.
For whatever reason, that never happened, Brinson said, to the bowling alley’s benefit.
Only two charging locations, one at Strike Zone and the other in Kingsland, are supercharger sites. Tesla superchargers are the equivalent of gas pumps, Brinson said.
Most charging facilities are designated “destination chargers,” and are typically reserved for customers of a hotel, restaurant, or another service establishment, according to Tesla’s website, and are by and large intended to be used at the end of a trip or leg when the driver will have plenty of time to let the car charge at a slower rate.
Along with increased traffic in the holiday months, Brinson also expects to see more business come through as the number of Tesla owners increase.
The company, founded in 2003, started selling its first consumer electric vehicle in 2008 and announced in March that it had manufactured its millionth electric car. It now manufactures four models of electric vehicles in different body styles.