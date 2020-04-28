It’s likely sailors are going to appear a little on the scruffy side in coming weeks thanks to precautions taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Scott Bassett, a spokesman at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, said grooming standards have been relaxed Navy-wide. But it’s up to individual commanders to determine how relaxed those grooming standards will be.
One thing for certain is there will be sailors who try to cut their own hair, or that of a shipmate, and do a bad job of it.
Besides some sailors sporting longer hair than their commanders would prefer, Kings Bay is still following strict protocols to prevent the spread of the virus, where more than one case on base was identified several weeks ago.
Since then, Bassett said there have been no new reported cases among the more than 9,000 sailors, contractors and civil service employees on base.
Anyone going into the commissary or Navy Exchange is required to wear a cloth mask and maintain social distancing. Prescriptions are delivered curbside by pharmacists on base, he said.
The base bowling alley, gym and other recreation facilities remain closed, despite Gov. Kemp relaxing some public facilities.
Kings Bay is home port to a fleet of ballistic missile submarines responsible for preventing a nuclear attack and two guided missile submarines that deploy on clandestine missions across the world.
Because the crews work in confining quarters where social distancing is impossible, there are extra steps taken to ensure an outbreak doesn’t occur once a submarine deploys, said Lt. Katherine Diener, a spokesperson for Submarine Group 10 on base.
“Procedures are in place for crews of ballistic-missile submarines, including a 14-day in-port sequestration onboard ships prior to all ballistic-missile submarine patrols,” she said. "Only after a comprehensive evaluation by the command, in consultation with medical authorities, are the submarine crews getting underway. We are ensuring that our deploying crews have a high confidence of being COVID-19 free prior to departing on their strategic deterrent patrol.”