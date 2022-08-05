The community’s invited to come together Saturday on Jekyll Island to continue celebrating the state park’s 75th anniversary.
Jekyll Island will host from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday its 75th Anniversary Street Party in the Beach Village. The free event will feature live entertainment by Free Spirits Orchestra and Mason Waters and the Groove All-Stars, a vintage car show, stilt walkers, arts and crafts, giveaways and more.
“As we continue the celebration of our 75th anniversary of Jekyll Island State Park, we cannot think of a better way to celebrate than with the community,” said Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority. “We will be closing down the streets in Beach Village and lining them with picnic tables, live entertainment, a vintage car show and activities for the whole family.”
Wylie Caudill, an interactive public mural artist based in Louisville, is also creating Jekyll’s first mural art installation in Beach Village. Caudill is the great-grandson of Tallulah “Tallu” Fish, who established the Jekyll Island Museum in Indian Mound Cottage, the former home of William Rockefeller.
Caudill’s mural is intended to invoke a sense of familiarity with the island and bring people together to be part of the art. A dedication for the mural will take place at the street party.
The event is meant to evoke a sense of nostalgia for past visitors and to celebrate a significant milestone that recognizes Jekyll’s past, Hawkins said.
“As a part of the celebration, we wanted to establish something that could become a talking point for visitors for decades to come, and we knew a mural was just the thing to do that,” she said. “Art brings people together, it gives them something to talk about, and it’s a great way for us to capture the essence of what Jekyll Island is known for.”
There will be fun for everyone, she said, including free vintage photos at the Tin Can Photo Booth, lawn games on the village green, selfies stations, face painting and live chalk art demonstrations from the mural artist.
The Tinted Tide Art Bus, a mobile pottery painting studio, will offer a free turtle-themed pottery piece to the first 300 participants and will have pottery options for purchase.
Beach Village restaurants will have takeout specials to enjoy, and the retail shops will provide a commemorative gift with every purchase.
“Throughout the night visitors can stop by the Street Party tent and submit their Jekyll Island memory for a free celebration cookie,” Hawkins said. “Their memory might make it into our 75th anniversary time capsule to be opened in 2047.”
Parking will be available at public places surrounding Beach Village, including the Convention Center, Corsair Beach Park and Great Dunes Beach Park. Beach Village parking will be closed.
Attendees are asked to be prepared for high traffic across the causeway and around the island and are encouraged to arrive early.