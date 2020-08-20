Jonathan Malik could see it forming from more than a mile away Tuesday evening.
Driving down Demere Road near McKinnon St. Simons Airport, he pointed it out to his wife, Theresa — a pair of storm-fed whirling dervishes towering above the offshore horizon.
“We were just past the airport and there were two of them,” Malik said. “They were forming out toward the ocean. There was like a V shape in the clouds. I said to her, ‘Those could be waterspouts.’”
To be exact, these were what the National Weather Service calls tornadic waterspouts. Like tornadoes, these waterspouts form in foul weather such as descended Tuesday on the Golden Isles.
The storm front that rolled across Glynn County met incoming offshore breezes along the oceanfront. The wind shear caused by two weather systems blowing at cross purposes put just the right twist in the air to create funnel clouds that touched down over water.
“It’s the same way a tornado would form on land,” said Ben Nelson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. “There was enough wind shear (Tuesday) in the upper atmosphere and enough of an updraft that turned that into a rotating funnel cloud. Once it touched the water, you had a tornadic waterspout.”
Another tornadic waterspout arose around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the St. Simons Sound just east of the Sidney Lanier Bridge, the weather service said. The waterspout drifted ashore behind the Georgia Department of Natural Resources headquarters. In breaking up on land, the waterspout’s force knocked a DNR boat and trailer about 15 feet, said DNR spokesman Tyler Jones.
“It was pretty intense,” Jones said.
Waterspouts are not uncommon here on the Georgia Coast. But it was most uncommon Tuesday night to see a pair of them churning through the St. Simons Sound like incoming freighter ships to the Port of Brunswick.
Officially, the weather service recorded two tornadic waterspouts “forming just offshore from St. Simons Island,” Nelson said.
A chef at Sea Palms on St. Simons Island, Malik had a rare opportunity to get out of the kitchen early Tuesday. He was among a throng of folks who wanted to get a better look at the waterspouts.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” Malik said. “I said to Theresa, ‘Oh, man, you don’t see that every day — let’s head down to the pier.”
Malik reached the pier just as the waterspouts began chugging through the St. Simons Sound, between St. Simons and Jekyll islands. The smaller waterspout came ashore on Jekyll Island’s driftwood beach and quickly collapsed, he said. The larger one hugged the Jekyll Island-side of the sound and kept going.
Standing at the end of the St. Simons Island pier, Malik managed to record a closeup account of its passing. Numerous others also captured the unique weather event, posting photos and videos on social media and sharing with The News.
The waterspout skimmed the 656-foot shipwrecked Golden Ray on its way. It also crossed the 5,000-foot-perimeter environmental protection barrier that has been built up around the ship.
Formidable engineering went into constructing the barrier, as well as stabilizing the shipwreck. The waterspout caused no harm to the structure of the operation to remove the shipwreck, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Malik’s captivating video of the waterspout’s journey through the sound appeared on Facebook. An alert reader forwarded it to The News.
Like many others, the Jekyll Island resident has seen his share of waterspouts.
“But never that big — and never coming right between the islands,” Malik said.
The more often seen “fair weather” waterspout usually forms from the water up amid conditions befitting its name, Nelson said.
Tornadic waterspouts can be dangerous, particularly for watercraft caught in their paths, said weather service meteorologist Katie Nguyen. But a waterspout usually exerts all its force just staying aloft, she said. They break up quickly over land.
“Typically, they are not that strong,” Nguyen said. “What you have out over the water is going to have a weaker level of spinning in the atmosphere, with just enough function for lift.”
The storm front that sprouted Tuesday’s tornadic waterspouts preceded an even stronger storm front that passed across Glynn County later that night. Heavy rains fell steady for well over an hour beginning around 8 p.m., accompanied by frequent lightning.
Brunswick firefighters were called to extinguish a burning tree, ignited by a lightning strike, according to a city report.
All total, 1.71 inches of rain fell Tuesday, just a smidgen short of the record 1.78 inches that fell on Aug. 18 in 2001, Nguyen said.
The weather service had recorded 5.98 inches of rain for the month, as of Aug. 18. That is above average but below the 6.2 inches recorded for the same time span of August last year, she said.
The National Weather Service forecasts only a 30 percent chance of rain and thundershowers Thursday. But the typical August pattern resumes with an 80 percent chance of rain or thunderstorms Friday and Saturday, followed by a 50 percent chance Sunday, according to the weather service.
Muggy high temperatures in the upper 80s forecast through the weekend is typical for this time of year.
“We’re in a pretty active pattern now so you’re looking at more thunderstorms throughout the week,” Nguyen said. “And any of these storms could produce heavy rain, hail or damaging wind.”
Malik and his wife know about wind damage. They returned to Jekyll Island after Tuesday night’s waterspout excitement to find they had narrowly avoided a crushing blow on the homefront.
“Yeah, by the time we got home, we found a big pine tree had fallen in the storm and missed the house by about 5 yards,” Malik said.