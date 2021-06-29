It looks like Brunswick’s stormwater utility fees may not go up 25 cents a month, after all.
Earlier this month, city commissioners balked at raising the rate after some residents questioned why the rate hike was needed. They wanted to know how the $4.50 a month fee for each household was being spent.
During Monday’s Brunswick Finance Committee meeting, members reconsidered the need for the rate hike, eventually deciding to recommend city commissioners drop plans to raise the rate.
City Manager Regina McDuffie said a rate hike would have generated an additional $60,000 a year for the utility, but the city is not losing money at this time.
“We may just want to leave the fees where they are,” she said. “We are in pretty good shape and should not need an increase at this time.”
Not increasing the fees shows city officials understand people are still recovering from the pandemic, McDuffie said.
Finance committee members also plan to recommend the city waive building permit fees and offer a tax abatement for five years help with the renovation of the Kress building in downtown Brunswick.
Construction is estimated to cost $5.4 million and include eight condominiums, a gym and a rooftop restaurant on the third floor.
McDuffie said the developer is asking for a 10-year abatement, but she is recommending one for five years for a savings of $150,000 and get the building on the tax rolls six years after work is completed. It will generate an additional $15,000 annually to the city coffers, she said.
“These are simple incentives to help with up-front costs,” she said.
Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill said the building is currently valued at $865,000.
Commissioner Felicia Harris recommended the presentation to city commissioners at an upcoming meeting include the long-term financial benefits to the city if they approve the recommendation.
“It will show what we benefit in lieu of what we are giving up,” she said.