Nearly 90 million gallons of rainwater fall on the Georgia Coast every year.

It’s no surprise Brunswick — a coastal town and no stranger to king tides — experiences frequent flooding, but Jess Brown, a stormwater specialist with the University of Georgia’s Marine Extension office, says there’s something everyone can do to mitigate its effects.

More from this section

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.