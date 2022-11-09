As usual, a tropical storm, Nicole in this case, offered surfers a rare opportunity Wednesday morning. The waves were impressive looking but o…

Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, organizers of the Blue Jean have decided to postpone the event…

Glynn County Public Works has set up sand piles at three locations for county residents to u…

Cancellations

The following will be closed the rest of the week.

Note: government offices and schools will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

• All Glynn County Schools

• Frederica Academy

• Federal Law Enforcement Training Center

• Glynn County and city of Brunswick offices and courthouse facilities

• Health Department facilities in Glynn and Camden counties

• Marshes of Glynn public libraries

• The College of Coastal Georgia will shift to online classes today and resume normal operations Friday