With the late-season Hurricane Nicole already flexing its muscle Wednesday in the Golden Isles, Glynn County and Brunswick officials are bracing for high storm surge, flooding, beach erosion and strong winds throughout Thursday.

Nicole is an unusually large hurricane system that will cut a broad swath in its path as it sweeps up Florida and crosses into Georgia well west of here some time Thursday night, said Ben Nelson, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida. With a wind field extending nearly 500 miles from its center, tropical storm conditions are likely to be felt in Glynn County throughout the day, Nelson said.

