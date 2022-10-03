Cory and Hannah Stokes McKenna walked down the grassy aisle formed by wedding guests at St. Simons Park on Saturday afternoon after reciting their vows before about 75 people.
After they took their walk back down that aisle as husband and wife, Hannah looked at Cory, smiled broadly and said, “We did it.”
There had been some doubt if they would make it on the appointed day, all because of Hurricane Ian.
The groom teared up talking about it before the wedding as he spoke of his soon-to-be wife’s determination to go forward with the ceremony as a year’s worth of planning began falling apart.
She had always wanted to get married on St. Simons, where she spent summers at a home her grandparents owned at the time. The wedding venue was picked out followed by a reception at the lighthouse.
But beginning Tuesday as Ian’s threats grew, things started going downhill with the weather. Wedding guests coming from around the country had their flights canceled and vendors began dropping out, said George and Judy Stokes, the parents of the bride.
“They were encouraging us to cancel,’’ she said.
But her daughter was determined to get married on time on St. Simons, and the families did all they could to make that happen.
“We kept changing and adapting. Two things made this happen,’’ George Stokes said. “First, people from both families chipped in.”
Then Chelsea Hill at the Village Inn & Pub said “yes” when asked if she could provide space for the reception, and Halyards agreed to cater the event.
“He didn’t know how he would make it happen, but he would try,’’ Stokes said.
Judy Stokes, the mother of the bride, said people on the island heard what was happening and some offered their homes. She teared up talking about it, as did Cory McKenna before the ceremony as he spoke of the perseverance of the woman who was still his fiancée.
“A woman at the Tabby House gave them a wedding gift,’’ Judy Stokes said in wonder.
About 75 of the invited 200 guests — many from Atlanta along with Cory Stokes’ college friends from UNC — made it to the wedding, and saw George Stokes walk Hannah down the aisle where McKenna hugged the man who would soon be his father-in-law.
Peter Jaccarino administered the vows in front of a big live oak as guests took videos and photos with their cellphones and a couple of digital cameras. That was important, too, because the photographer canceled.
When it was over, Hannah McKenna raised her bouquet overhead triumphantly before she and her new husband and the ushers, bridesmaids and their families gathered in front of the tree for photos.
With that done, the guests all folded their chairs and carried them the short distance to the Village Inn & Pub for the reception. The bride and groom climbed into Bud Badyna’s pedicab for a ride through the village and past the lighthouse before joining their families and guests for a candlelit reception.
“The outpouring of generosity from people ...’’ George Stokes said before choking up. “Gratitude cannot be expressed.”
Judy Stokes agreed that, in spite of having all the carefully laid plans swept aside, it had been a memorable experience.
“I wouldn’t change this,’’ she said.