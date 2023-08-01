Numerous resources are available to aid vulnerable groups in Glynn County if a storm forces residents to evacuate.
Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency works closely with partners, including the city of Brunswick, the Salvation Army, FaithWorks and others to ensure groups who may need extra support, like those who are homeless, who have limited financial means or who have certain medical conditions, can receive help.
Anyone who may need assistance evacuating to an American Red Cross Shelter can sign up for the “Need-a-Ride” program online at glynncounty.org/557/Emergency-Management-Agency.
The program is available if a county evacuation is called. Need-a-Ride aims to serve those who have no access to reliable transportation and/or limited financial needs.
They will be asked to report to a pick-up location to get on a bus, which will transport riders to the shelter.
Andrew Leanza, director of emergency management and homeland security in Glynn County, said the county collaborates with local partners to make as many people as possible aware of this program. Before an evacuation law enforcement will drive through neighborhoods sharing information over loudspeakers. Information will also be shared with the homeless in Glynn County by visiting shelters and encampments.
Need-a-Ride is not for individuals who need assistance due to limited mobility or specific medical needs.
The Department of Public Health offers a “Hurricane Registry” for those with certain functional, access or medical needs limitations. Health departments in the Coastal Health District maintain the Hurricane Registry list, which includes residents with certain health care conditions who may need transportation or medical assistance and do not have resources needed to evacuate.
Anyone who meets the criteria can register online at coastalhealthdistrict.org/functional_and_medical_needs_r_4/.
Residents need to apply to be on the registry and are urged to do so well before a storm threatens the area.
It’s critically important that residents have a plan prepared well in advance, said Sharon Courson, deputy director of emergency management and homeland security for the county.
“If you have a family member who is out of state who you can plan a vacation with while the storm’s happening here, that’s what we encourage people to do,” she said. “If you have somewhere to go, go ahead and make that plan so if a storm happens you have that location to go to.”
Emergency services are severely limited during and after a storm, as wind speeds or unsafe road conditions prevent ambulances, fire trucks or other emergency responders from reaching residents.
“That’s why we encourage people to go because we don’t want them to be stranded and us not be able to get to them,” Courson said.
Be proactive and leave early, maybe even before the evacuation is called, Leanza said.
“A three-hour trip can turn into a six-hour trip really quick,” he said.
The EMA and others involved in the county’s emergency response work diligently to get needed and accurate information out to all local residents.
The IPAWS, or integrated public alert warning system, sends alerts to all with a cellphone.
“You don’t even have to sign up for that,” Leanza said. “It goes to everybody’s phone like an Amber Alert. So in the event that something happens like an evacuation, it’s literally going to go off on everybody’s phone.”
Residents can also register for the CodeRED alert system, which will provide weather warnings and various other kinds of alerts.
“With CodeRED, you can pick which alerts you want to get,” Courson said. “If you want less weather alerts, you can choose that. If you want to get all the weather alerts, you can choose that. You can customize that to get what you want and to get it where you want it — on your phone, email, text.”
Residents should also follow the EMA website and Facebook page for timely and correct information. Leanza said misinformation spreads easily during an emergency, and residents can avoid receiving false updates by sticking to reliable sources.
“Follow us and the National Weather Service page,” he said. “... We actually have a National Weather Service person who comes from Jacksonville when we activate our Emergency Operations Center. That’s the expertise. When we’re putting out information, we’re getting it directly from the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center. We’re not putting out something that is sensationalized.”
Evacuation is not a decision made lightly, Leanza said, and all residents of Glynn County need to be prepared for one this hurricane season.
“If we have an event, we’re going to set up a disaster recovery center,” Leanza said. “If we get hit with a major storm, all of our social media and our website will have pages to set up with what to do if you’re a resident, how you can come back, where the re-entry will take place. We’ll have re-entry check points that we’ll post.”