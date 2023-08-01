3 zone Evac Map - 644kb Version copy.jpg
This graphic shows the evacuation routes for Glynn County residents based on where they live.

 Provided graphic

Numerous resources are available to aid vulnerable groups in Glynn County if a storm forces residents to evacuate.

Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency works closely with partners, including the city of Brunswick, the Salvation Army, FaithWorks and others to ensure groups who may need extra support, like those who are homeless, who have limited financial means or who have certain medical conditions, can receive help.

