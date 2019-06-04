Community leaders involved in hurricane preparation and response hope that those in need of evacuation assistance will pre-register for that service, rather than wait for a hurricane to be approaching the Golden Isles’ doorstep.
Todd Wyckoff, director of emergency preparedness for the Georgia Department of Health’s Coastal Health District, discussed this need Monday with the local VOAD, or Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster of Coastal Georgia.
The local VOAD is made up of representatives from social service and faith-based organizations, nonprofits, businesses and governmental agencies. The group, which serves Glynn and McIntosh counties, tracks the needs of the community before and after weather disasters.
The group’s meeting Monday was its first since January. Hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will run through Nov. 30.
Wyckoff shared at the meeting information about a hurricane registry offered by health departments in Georgia’s coastal counties. The registry is a list of residents who have certain health care needs and who need help evacuating. The list is open to those with functional, access or medical needs.
“It’s really a last resort evacuation process,” Wyckoff said. “The folks that we have on the registry are functional, access needs folks who can go to a shelter with a little extra assistance, as well as the medical folks who just cannot survive in a shelter.”
Those on the registry will receive evacuation assistance.
Functional and access needs include mobility issues, hearing and vision impairments and more.
Those wishing to be placed on the hurricane registry must complete an application that will be vetted by health department staff. Resources are limited, Wyckoff said, so the vetting is an important process.
“If they have a way out and have people to take care of them, we don’t want them on this list,” he said.
The health department hopes to educate communities on this resource so that individuals who need the assistance can apply early.
“We want those people that absolutely need our help,” Wyckoff said.
Those wishing to apply for the registry are asked to call 1-833-243-7344. Information can also be found online at gachd.org/registry.
Glynn County’s Emergency Management Agency also organizes a Need-A-Ride program that provides transportation during storm evacuations to Red Cross shelters out of the area. The service is open to all. The registration form for Need-A-Ride is available online at glynncounty.org/forms.aspx?FID=63.