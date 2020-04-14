Not too long ago, Ben Constable knew how he would have reacted if a customer walked into his store wearing a bandana.
“I would have thought, ‘Oh my God, what do we have here’ and pulled the switch,” he said motioning behind the counter to the silent alarm notifying police of a robbery in progress.
Nowadays, it’s a totally different story.
Constable, a clerk at Bulldog Liquors in St. Marys, said he feels reassured when customers come into the store wearing a surgical mask, bandana or any other facial covering.
“More and more customers are wearing some sort of facial protection,” he said.
Constable said he recently had to ask a customer who was “coughing and hacking” to leave the store, but that is the only time he has felt uncomfortable around anyone in the store. The customer was hospitalized the next day with pneumonia, he said.
Despite the opportunity to hide his or her identity, nobody underage has come into the store wearing a mask in an attempt to illegally buy alcohol.
“Most of the kids aren’t the ones wearing face masks,” he said. “Plus we check everyone’s ID before a sale.”
Matt LaCasse, a clerk at Magic Market in St. Marys, said he, too, would have been scared if a customer wearing a bandana or surgical mask walked into his store.
“Now it’s OK,” he said. “Now, more and more people are wearing masks than not.”
It’s mostly the store’s older customers who are wearing the masks, he said.
After every transaction, LaCasse said he sanitizes his hands in preparation for the next customer.
“It’s basic hygiene,” he said.
He has had no customer complaints if they are asked to wait outside because of the number of people inside the store.
Aaron Kapfer, owner of Tobacco Palace in St. Marys, said he limits the number of customers inside the store to four at a time. A growing number of customers come into his store wearing masks, which is added protection, Kapfer said.
“I wear one, so it doesn’t bother me. I wish more people would wear one,” he said of his surgical mask.
Business is down at the store, and Kapfer knows why. Many of his customers have lost their jobs or their work hours have been cut as a result of the coronavirus.
“I’m definitely seeing a drop in revenue,” he said. “I’m definitely feeling the effect of the economy.”