Unincorporated Glynn County residents have until January to opt out of recycling with their solid waste service.
Those who don’t cancel the service will be billed $81 annually or $20.25 a quarter, to receive the service for the next year. Dave Austin, the county’s public works director, estimates about half of the county’s estimated 12,000 households currently receiving recycling bins will opt out, rather than pay the additional money to recycle.
That estimate is based on the fact that fewer than 50 percent of county residents use recycling bins to recycle. A majority toss trash in the recycling bins, county officials said.
Those who want to continue the service don’t have to do anything to maintain the service. Those who want to opt out can call 912-554-7111 or go to to glynncounty.org/stoprecycling to cancel recycling and avoid the extra cost.
The fee will remain at $125 a year for those who do not want to pay to recycle.
County commissioners decided to give residents the option to recycle because there are fewer buyers of recycled materials. During a meeting last summer, commissioners said many people use their recycling containers to hold extra trash instead of cans, cardboard and plastic materials.
Austin said it’s uncertain how much the waste stream will increase as a result of fewer county households recycling.
All county trash and recycling materials are taken to a transfer station before it is taken to a landfill in Wayne County, Austin said.
As part of the new service with Republic Waste Co., the county will continue to offer two free pickups each year for white goods such as refrigerators, stoves and other heavy appliances. There will also be two locations in the county where people can drop off recyclable glass.